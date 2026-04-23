Saladin rejects claims of illegal activity at heritage sites

Shafaq News- Saladin

An alleged attack on archaeological sites in Iraq’s Saladin province was the result of an individual act outside official oversight and has been addressed under the law, a local official said on Thursday.

Mahmoud Ibrahim Saleh told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Culture and the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage approved the excavation work under a formal contract with the implementing company. He added that teams completed work at three sites, with operations ongoing at a fourth in line with approved regulations.

Earlier today, the Samarra Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate denied reports of bulldozing or violations at archaeological sites outside official frameworks, stating that claims of damage were not linked to any licensed investment entity operating in the field.

Saladin province hosts some of Iraq’s archaeological sites, including the UNESCO-listed Great Mosque of Samarra and its iconic spiral minaret, and Assur (Ashur), one of the oldest capitals of the Assyrian Empire.