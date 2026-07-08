Iran: US violations make MoU ineffective

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Tehran on Wednesday accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) after the US army struck more than 80 targets in Iran in response to alleged attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that the strikes hit monitoring and surveillance centers along the country’s southern coast, violating the MoU’s first clause that provides for a halt to military operations, warning that Washington bears responsibility for the “serious consequences” of the latest escalation.

The “illegal attacks” and the US decision to revoke Iran’s oil-sale license had emptied parts of the MoU of their content, while violations of Hormuz arrangements and continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon had made the memorandum “ineffective.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also warned that the country’s armed forces would strike the source and launch point of any attack on Iranian territory, urging all states to prevent “aggressor parties” from using their territory to carry out attacks against Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it retaliated earlier by hitting 85 US military facilities at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones.