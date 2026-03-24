Iran: US-Israeli strikes on energy facilities in Isfahan and Khorramshahr

Shafaq News- Tehran

Two energy facilities in the cities of Isfahan and Khorramshahr were struck by on Tuesday, in an escalation despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a five-day delay in potential attacks on Iran’s energy network.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in northern Isfahan were hit, causing damage to parts of the facility and several nearby homes. Preemptive safety measures, including taking the station offline before the strike, prevented a major explosion.

In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, the city’s district official said, noting that no casualties were reported and energy supplies remain uninterrupted.

On Monday, Trump said any plan to target Iran’s energy network would be postponed for five days, citing “strong talks” and the possibility of reaching an agreement. Tehran has denied holding direct negotiations with Washington.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said key infrastructure across the Middle East could face “irreversible destruction” if Iranian power stations are attacked. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that any response would include Israeli power stations and facilities supplying electricity to US bases in the region.