Iran: Trump agreed to unfreeze $24B in assets

Shafaq News- Tehran

Mohsen Rezaee, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump had approved the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, amid conflicting accounts from Washington and Tehran over the terms of a reported peace agreement.

Cited by Iran's Fars News Agency, Rezaee added that Trump did not want to announce the decision publicly.

On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the United States and Iran had reached a final text for a deal, describing it as closer to implementation than at any point since negotiations began.

Iran's Mehr News Agency subsequently published a 14-point draft memorandum that includes the release of the funds during a 60-day negotiation period, with half reportedly to be made available before talks begin.

In Washington, Vice President JD Vance said no funds would be released to Iran in exchange for signing an agreement or attending a meeting, adding that any economic benefits would depend on Tehran fulfilling its commitments. A senior US administration official also told Shafaq News that no Iranian assets would be released before Iran meets its obligations, describing the proposed arrangement as an implementation-first framework.