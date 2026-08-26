Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran and Muscat have agreed on their respective shares of Strait of Hormuz waters and revenues, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday, blaming Washington for delays in reopening the waterway.

“The United States obstructed negotiations with Oman,” the IRGC stated, adding that Hormuz could reopen if Washington “returns to the memorandum of understanding.”

Iran and Oman have been negotiating navigation arrangements for about a month, most recently discussing a temporary joint corridor and mine-clearing operations on Tuesday.

Kpler recorded five Hormuz crossings on Aug. 25, down from seven a day earlier. Three vessels exited the Gulf and two entered under the “Iranian Unilateral Scheme”; four were classified as shadow vessels, and one was sanctioned.

Strait crossings remain subduedVessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb declined on 25 August, while the IMO verified no additional attacks. Five vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz, down 28.6% day on day from seven. All five used the Iranian Unilateral… pic.twitter.com/BI9cFAaJRy — Kpler (@Kpler) August 26, 2026

Maritime uncertainty has also increased after Tehran blacklisted 45 vessels for allegedly violating its navigation rules, warning of possible fines, detention, or cargo confiscation. At least three Indian refiners and one global energy company plan to avoid the listed ships, Reuters reported, citing four sources.

Some of the listed vessels are owned or chartered by Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and have been used in ship-to-ship transfers off Fujairah in the UAE and Sohar in Oman, a route Gulf producers have used to maintain energy shipments during the disruption.

Read more: Hormuz maritime incidents kill 20+ in six months