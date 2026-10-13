Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Navy said on Tuesday it identified a damaged, burning oil tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz, alleging the vessel had switched off its tracking systems and attempted to cross a restricted area.

The Navy said it was continuously monitoring ship traffic and “enemy movements” east of the strait, in the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea. It urged vessels to comply with international law, keep their electronic systems operating, and coordinate with Iranian armed forces for safe passage.

On October 12, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said a supertanker had been hit and caught fire while attempting to leave the strait after allegedly disabling its navigation system and ignoring warnings. The Navy did not identify Tuesday’s tanker or say whether it was the same vessel.

IRGC Navy commander Ali Ozmaei had warned that vessels disabling their navigation and identification systems would be classified as hostile.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued four notices on October 12 concerning a tanker, a crude oil tanker, a petroleum products tanker, and a container ship struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. It also reported a drone attack on a tanker near Oman’s Sohar anchorage, where local authorities were assisting with the crew’s evacuation.