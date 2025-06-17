Iran, Israel trade dire warnings

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli and Iranian exchanged direct threats and warnings as military operations continue for the fifth consecutive day.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against continued rocket attacks on Israeli civilians. “The Iranian dictator is playing with fire. He should recall what happened to the one who pursued the same path against Israel from across Iran’s border,” Katz stated during a military briefing—referring to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who launched missiles at Israel in 1991 and was later overthrown in the 2003 US-led invasion.

Katz confirmed that Israeli strikes on Iranian targets would escalate. “We are continuing to strike regime and military infrastructure in Tehran, as we did with the propaganda arm yesterday.”

He also urged residents of Tehran to evacuate areas identified in advisories issued by the Israeli army’s Persian-language spokesperson “to ensure their safety.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of deliberately provoking a broader conflict. “This is a calculated attempt to expand the war and involve other regional and global powers,” he told Iranian media.

Araghchi also denounced Israeli attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure in Gulf waters, calling them further evidence of Tel Aviv’s intent to widen hostilities. “The Iranian people will respond decisively to this aggression.”

Strikes continue to escalate between the two sides, the most recent incidents being a high-destruction drone and missile barrage from Iran today, which destroyed "strategic Israeli weapons and sites," while Israel struck "military sites" in western Iran.

Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 224 Iranians—mostly civilians—while Iran’s missile barrages have caused 24 deaths and injured hundreds of Israelis.