Iran: Israel can not attack us

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brig. Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini said Israel can not launch a new war against Iran, Mehr News reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, he described talk of renewed conflict as psychological warfare rather than a real threat.

Naeini contrasted the recent Iran–Israel clash with the eight-year Iran–Iraq War, calling it one of Iran’s shortest yet most consequential confrontations, marked by missile strikes, cyber operations, and AI-driven tactics, far from the conventional fighting of the 1980s.

Iran, he noted, restored its command structure within an hour after losing several officers in the first Israeli strike. A major missile response followed 12 hours later, thanks to "long-term planning built on the assumption that war was inevitable.”

“Iran’s forces are at peak readiness and any future conflict would be harsher for the opposing side,” he added.

