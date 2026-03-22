Iran: Hormuz open to all but “enemies”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran said on Sunday the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping, excluding what it described as “enemy” vessels, as tensions with the United States and Israel escalate.

Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, said ships can transit the strait in coordination with Iranian authorities, stressing that international commitments must align with respect for Iran’s sovereignty.

He said Tehran remains open to cooperation with international bodies to enhance maritime safety and ensure secure navigation, while maintaining that diplomacy remains a priority.

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump warned of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the waterway is not fully reopened within 48 hours.

In response, a senior Iranian military commander from Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters warned that any US attack on Iran’s energy sector would trigger strikes on American-linked energy, technology, and desalination infrastructure across the region.