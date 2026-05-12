ISIS claims deadly attack on Syrian army bus in Al-Hasakah

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack targeting a Syrian army bus in Hasakah province in eastern Syria, an assault that killed two soldiers and wounded others.

In a statement published by the group’s Amaq news agency, ISIS said its fighters killed and wounded six Syrian soldiers during the ambush. Syrian state news agency SANA reported that two Syrian army soldiers were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, ISIS also claimed responsibility for the killing of Sheikh Farhan al-Mansour, the preacher of Syria’s Sayyida Zeinab shrine, days after a bomb exploded in Damascus.