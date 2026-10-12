Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it had struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it on fire.

In a statement, the IRGC warned that it would take firm action against commercial vessels and oil tankers cooperating with the US military. “The tanker had turned off its navigation system and ignored our warnings.”

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security agency, reported an incident involving an oil tanker near the Sohar anchorage off Oman. The agency reported that the vessel had been struck by a drone and classified the incident as an attack. It has not been established whether the incident involved the tanker targeted by the IRGC.