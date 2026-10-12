Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four Baghdad public employees were caught taking bribes in three separate stings, Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission said on Monday.

At the Abu Ghraib municipality, the head of the unit responsible for illegal construction was arrested while accepting money in exchange for not removing an encroachment on state land.

Two employees at the Al-Sadr City municipality were arrested after taking a payment from a bakery owner, whom they had agreed to help by removing concrete barriers outside his shop.

The fourth, an employee of the Rusafa enforcement office, which carries out court rulings, was caught demanding a bribe to carry out an inspection before a property eviction, according to the commission.

Judges at Baghdad's Rusafa and Karkh courts ordered all four to be held under Iraq's anti-bribery law.

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