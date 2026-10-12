Barrack: US-Iraq relations moving toward economic partnership

Barrack: US-Iraq relations moving toward economic partnership
2026-10-12T14:48:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States is moving toward a broader relationship with Iraq focused on “economic cooperation and shared interests,” US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, said on Monday.

Following a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq Steve Fagin, Barrack praised the diplomat’s regional experience, saying it would help advance Trump’s priorities.

The remarks came less than two weeks after the US-led Global Coalition concluded its military mission in Iraq on Sept. 30, 2026, under an agreement announced by Baghdad and Washington in September 2024, with both sides transitioning to bilateral security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, training, and arms support.

Read more: US withdrawal opens new phase in Iraq’s political landscape

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