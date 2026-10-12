Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced four people convicted of drug trafficking on Monday, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The source said two defendants received five-year prison terms, one was sentenced to six years, and the main distributor received a seven-year sentence.

Last week, anti-narcotics forces in Wasit province seized 12 kilograms of opium and arrested an Asian national, according to the Interior Ministry. In Basra, authorities separately destroyed about 85 kilograms of drugs, 65,000 psychotropic pills and other seized substances after completing legal procedures.

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