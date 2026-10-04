Shafaq News- Najaf/ Wasit

Iraqi courts have handed down death and life sentences in separate drug cases in Najaf and Wasit provinces, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

In Najaf, a security source told Shafaq News that the Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a defendant to death by hanging after convicting him of attempting to smuggle 200 grams of narcotics into the province. The man had concealed the drugs inside his body.

In Wasit, the Supreme Judicial Council reported that the Wasit Criminal Court sentenced a drug dealer to life in prison for trafficking narcotics. The convict was found carrying methamphetamine intended for sale and distribution among users.

Last month, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri said that courts issued 2,157 rulings in drug-related cases during the government's first 100 days, including 59 death sentences and 254 life terms.

Read more: Iraq's war against narco-innovation