Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Sunday that two oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the vessels of disregarding maritime warnings and navigating an “unauthorized and fabricated” southern route.

According to the IRGC, a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil exploded after striking a mine north of Oman’s Khasab port, while the second vessel caught fire in the eastern part of the strait as it exited the waterway.

The IRGC did not reveal the identities of the tankers or disclose whether either incident resulted in casualties.

In a separate statement, the force urged shipowners and shipping companies not to risk their vessels and assets over the “false claims and promises” of US Central Command (CENTCOM) commanders, warning that US military assurances did not guarantee safe passage.

On November 25, the IRGC reported that three oil tankers had caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM had previously denied Iranian reports of mine strikes, maintaining that US forces had cleared all internationally recognized primary shipping lanes —a claim the IRGC Navy has repeatedly challenged.