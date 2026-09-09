Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it has developed the ability to respond to attacks by striking up to 20 targets for every two or three Iranian targets hit by an adversary.

During a meeting with media executives in Iran’s central Markazi province, IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mahbi said the war had not ended and that Iran faced further phases of the conflict.

Mahbi also outlined “Iran’s conditions” for restoring regional stability and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, calling for a complete end to the war, an end to further threats against Iran, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, an end to the blockade of Yemen, and the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

He also demanded that Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities remain free from outside interference, describing them as the country’s sovereign right. “Under a religious ruling, Iran’s nuclear program had never been directed toward producing nuclear weapons and would not be in the future.”