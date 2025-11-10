Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as winter nears

Shafaq News – Gaza

Human rights groups on Monday warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are struggling to endure the cold and rain with little access to adequate shelter or aid.

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Israel “continues genocide” in Gaza one month after the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025. The group documented the killing of 242 Palestinians, including 85 children, and the injury of 619 others since the ceasefire began.

It accused Israel of pursuing “a deliberate policy of starvation” by restricting food, medicine, and shelter supplies.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) said around 74% of the tents housing displaced families are “unfit for living” due to erosion and poor quality. The organization noted that these shelters “no longer provide the minimum level of humanitarian protection,” urging the installation of prefabricated housing units (caravans) as safer, longer-term alternatives that can withstand winter conditions and help prevent respiratory diseases.

PCHR called for the immediate opening of all crossings to allow the entry of essential winter relief materials, warning that “the coming weeks could turn into a humanitarian catastrophe if the blockade continues.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel has killed 69,179 people and injured 170,693 others since October 2023.

