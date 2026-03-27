Houthis threaten direct military entry if US-Israel-Iran war widens

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces (Ansarallah) said Friday they are ready to enter the war directly alongside Tehran if the conflict expands or if US and Israeli forces use the Red Sea for operations.

In a statement, the group warned it would intervene militarily if new coalitions join Washington and Israel, if Red Sea routes are used for attacks, or if escalation against Iran and its allies continues.

The Houthis called for an immediate halt to US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq, and demanded an end to the blockade on Yemen. They also urged compliance with the Gaza agreement and said their operations would target US and Israeli forces, not other countries.