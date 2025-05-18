Houthis target Israel’s Ben Gurion with ballistic missiles

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched two ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, following an earlier drone strike on the same location.

The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the missile attack involved a hypersonic “Palestine-2” missile and a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile, describing it as a "qualitative operation" against what they referred to as "Lod Airport in occupied Yaffa." The operation, he claimed, caused air traffic disruption and sent “millions of Zionist settlers [Israelis]” into shelters.

Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed the impact of the reported strike.

Earlier today, the Houthis said they targeted the airport using a “Yaffa”-type drone.

The Houthi statement described the attacks as part of the group’s continued response to Israel’s “genocidal” campaign in Gaza. The group reiterated its call for broader action from the Muslim world, accusing regional and international actors of failing to stop the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Palestinian enclave.

The announcement came days after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to assassinate senior Houthi leaders, including Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in retaliation for the group’s escalating attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping lanes. Katz warned that Israel would pursue Houthi leadership in Yemen similarly to how it has targeted Hamas and Hezbollah commanders.

צה"ל תקף כעת ופגע קשות בנמלים בתימן הנמצאים בשליטת ארגון הטרור החות׳י.גם שדה התעופה בצנעא עדיין הרוס.כמו שאמרנו: אם החות׳ים ימשיכו לירות טילים לעבר מדינת ישראל הם יספגו מכות כואבות - ונפגע גם בראשי הטרור כמו שעשינו לדף והסינווארים בעזה, לנסראללה בביירות ולהנייה בטהרן, נצוד… pic.twitter.com/MBGIVupkYC — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 16, 2025

Ansarallah have maintained a campaign of missile and drone attacks against Israel, which the group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza that led to more than 173,000 Palestinian casualties, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 still missing.