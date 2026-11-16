Shafaq News- Sanaa

Houthi (Ansarallah) fighters seized territory on Yemen’s southern coast after Saudi-backed government forces withdrew toward Aden to defend the city, Reuters reported on Monday, citing military sources.

Five Yemeni military sources said the fighters had reached Khawr Umayrah, about 100 kilometers west of Aden, putting them 25 kilometers from government positions at Qawah.

The internationally recognized government announced on Sunday that its forces were “redeploying” from positions near Bab Al-Mandeb Strait to prioritize Aden’s defense. Three government sources said troops were regrouping to secure Aden and neighboring Lahj province and prepare to retake lost territory.

Residents reported additional checkpoints and identity checks in Aden, the government’s seat since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014. Food and fuel remained available, but residents were worried about the approaching fighting, government employee Amin Mahmoud told Reuters.

Separately, the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had carried out 88 air and missile strikes over the previous 24 hours against civilian sites in Sanaa and the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib, killing and wounding civilians.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 88 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في العاصمة صنعاء ومحافظات صعدة وتعز ولحج والجوف ومأرب وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف، والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 5183 غارة جوية وصاروخا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 16, 2026

The group said F-15 and Typhoon aircraft flew from Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missiles were launched from Najran. It put the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the escalation began at 5,183.