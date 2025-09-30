Houthis sanctions 13 US companies

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) on Tuesday announced sanctions on several American companies while ending its four-month ceasefire with the United States.

In a statement, the Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center in Sana’a, which liaises with commercial shipping firms, listed 13 US companies, nine individuals, and two ships on a sanctions roster.

The move follows a truce agreed in May 2025, when Washington and the Houthis pledged to halt attacks against each other.

Earlier this month, however, the US imposed sanctions on the Houthis, described by President Donald Trump as ''the largest American action of its kind against the Iran-aligned group in Yemen.''

The US Treasury Department said 32 individuals and entities, along with four ships, were sanctioned to disrupt Houthi fundraising, smuggling, and attacks.

Targets also included Chinese companies accused of transporting military components, firms shipping dual-use goods to the Houthis, and oil smugglers and shipping operators linked to the group.

Since late 2023, Washington has accused the Houthis of disrupting global trade by launching hundreds of drone and missile strikes on vessels in the Red Sea.

The group has repeatedly targeted ships linked to Israel, presenting the strikes as part of its campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has killed more than 66,000 and wounded over 168,000, further framing the attacks as “retaliation for the genocide and starvation crimes by Israel.”

