Houthis launch missile at Israel after deadly strikes on Sanaa and al-Jawf

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis) launched a ballistic missile toward Israel in response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Yemen and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Group spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that a “Palestine 2” missile was fired at the Israeli city of Jaffa. The Israeli army, however, said its air defenses intercepted the projectile in the early hours of Saturday, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv and other cities. No casualties were reported.

🔴 بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن عملية عسكرية نوعية في منطقة يافا المحتلة بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع "فلسطين2" المتشظي ذو الرؤوس المتعددة 21-03-1447هـ 13-09-2025م#ثابتون_مع_غزة #يمن_الواثقين_بالله pic.twitter.com/24COurSAe0 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 13, 2025

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said millions of residents sought shelters as the alarms sounded.

The escalation came after Israeli strikes earlier this week on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and al-Jawf governorate, which Yemen’s Health Ministry said killed at least 35 people and wounded 131.

The Houthis, who have controlled much of northwestern Yemen for the past decade, began targeting Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shortly after the Israeli war in Gaza erupted in October 2023, saying their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes against the Houthis in retaliation for the hundreds of missiles and drones launched from Yemen. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have pledged to continue their attacks as long as the conflict in Gaza continues.