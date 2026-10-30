Houthis deny Saudi claim of drone over Mecca

Houthis deny Saudi claim of drone over Mecca
2026-10-30T07:28:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Aden

Yemen's Houthis denied launching an attack on Saudi Arabia on Friday after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by the group over the Mecca* region.

“This is an outright fabrication,” the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

A day earlier, the Houthis carried out six operations across Saudi Arabia targeting oil facilities, airports, and a military site. Saree said the group fired a barrage of missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while a drone struck King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, disrupting air traffic.

The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on Thursday's claims.

*Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, is the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and home to the Kaaba, which Muslims around the world face in daily prayer.

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