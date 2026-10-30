Shafaq News- Aden

Yemen's Houthis denied launching an attack on Saudi Arabia on Friday after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by the group over the Mecca* region.

“This is an outright fabrication,” the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

A day earlier, the Houthis carried out six operations across Saudi Arabia targeting oil facilities, airports, and a military site. Saree said the group fired a barrage of missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while a drone struck King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, disrupting air traffic.

The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on Thursday's claims.

تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها لم تنفذ اليوم أي عملية باتجاه العمق السعودي وأن ما يدعيه العدو السعودي باعتراض مسيرة في أجواء مكة المكرمة بهتان عظيم وكبير، فعملياتنا تستهدف منشآته النفطية وقواعده العسكرية ولم يعد هناك أحد في هذا العالم يصدق هذه الافتراءات والأكاذيب التى يروج لها نظام آل سعود المجرم. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 30, 2026

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. https://t.co/EFyNPlDmIG — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 30, 2026

*Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, is the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and home to the Kaaba, which Muslims around the world face in daily prayer.