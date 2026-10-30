Shafaq News

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday it had shot down 1,043 Ukrainian drones overnight, including hundreds aimed at Moscow, while Ukrainian officials reported at least six people killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past 24 hours.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 862 Ukrainian drones had been heading toward the Moscow region overnight, with most destroyed at longer range and 170 neutralized on the approaches to the capital. Another 21 were destroyed over the Tula region south of Moscow, its governor told Russia's TASS news agency.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had struck a factory producing drone components in Kyiv and a power plant in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Kharkiv governor, the Russian attacks on the city and 13 other settlements in the region killed four people and wounded 26 over the past 24 hours. Strikes on the southern Zaporizhzhia region also killed two people and wounded 23 over the same period.