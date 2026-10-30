Shafaq News- Washington

Iran has no role to play in supporting Iraq's sovereignty and economic stability, a US State Department spokesman told Shafaq News on Friday.

Washington's goal remains "a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Iraq that can best deliver for its people and benefit the region," the spokesman said, describing Iran as "an untrustworthy actor with a long history of using Iraqi militias to steal resources from the Iraqi people.”

Read more: US pressure tightens the noose on Iran’s trade

US efforts to stabilize the region focus on ensuring that states keep their sovereignty and achieve security through shared economic prosperity, he added.

On October 15, the US Treasury sanctioned 16 individuals and 10 entities in Iran-linked networks, including the Iraq-based International Development Bank for Investment and Finance (IDB), which it accused of giving Iran access to US dollars.

Iraq closed the al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran, in the southern province of Maysan, on October 21 until further notice. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, linked the closure to US pressure and condemned what he called "illegal sanctions." Restrictions at other crossings have since diverted Iraq-bound trucks to Iran's Mehran crossing, opposite Zurbatiyah in Iraq's Wasit province, according to Ilam's customs director.

Air travel between the two countries halted in September after ground-handling companies stopped servicing Iran flights over concerns about US sanctions.

In an interview with state-run Al-Iraqiya TV, PM Ali Al-Zaidi rejected closing borders with Iran, citing the economic consequences for both countries. “Closing the border with Iran means economically besieging ourselves,” he warned.