Shafaq News- Riyadh

Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah), said on Wednesday that the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, claiming a “direct and accurate” hit.

Saree also said Houthis had struck Saudi military build-ups in the Ras al-Ara and Al-Mudharaba areas of Yemen with three ballistic missiles, claiming that the strikes caused a large number of casualties and damaged several military vehicles.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله وعونه من استهداف مطار خالد الدولي في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض بصاروخ باليستي وكانت الإصابة دقيقة ومباشرة. وفي سياق آخر نفذت قواتنا المسلحة عملية استهداف لعدد من تحشيدات العدو السعودي في منطقة رأس العارة والمضاربة بثلاثة صواريخ بالستية وكانت الإصابات دقيقة بفضل الله وخلفت عددا كبيرا من القتلى والجرحى وإعطاب عدد من الآليات. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 14, 2026

Earlier in the day, Saree announced attacks on King Khalid International Airport and two facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco, using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had intercepted and destroyed six drones and six missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern and Southern regions, as well as Riyadh and Dhahran.

Since October 5, five Saudi airports have come under Houthi attacks, resulting in 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries, alongside property damage and disruptions to air traffic, according to the report.

The attacks come amid escalating military confrontations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including strikes targeting civil aviation facilities and energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.