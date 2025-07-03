Houthi Leader: Israeli shipping ban ongoing

Shafaq News – Sanaa

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement (Houthis), Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed Thursday that the group’s ban on Israeli maritime navigation remains fully effective across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.

In a TV statement, Al-Houthi stressed that the blockade is part of a broader resistance strategy against Israeli and American ambitions in the region. “The enemy’s goal is to impose a formula of domination and surrender across the region, all in favor of Israeli hegemony,” he stated.

Highlighting recent military activity, al-Houthi said that within a single week, Ansarallah launched ten missile and drone operations targeting Israeli sites in Yafa, Beersheba, Ashkelon, and Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash).