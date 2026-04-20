Hezbollah refutes Syrian security allegations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Sunday rejected allegations by Syria’s Interior Ministry linking it to a cell arrested in Damascus, as “false and fabricated.”

In a statement, the group maintained it has no operational presence in Syrian territory and conducts no activity there in any form. It also condemned repeated efforts to associate its name with security incidents inside Syria, saying such claims aim to distort its image and attribute responsibility for unrelated developments.

Damascus has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of carrying out operations inside Syria, including shelling near the town of Serghaya and a separate attack targeting journalists along the Syria-Lebanon border. Syrian authorities have also arrested members of what they described as “a terrorist cell” linked to the group in Rif Dimashq.