Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Wednesday “categorically” denied any connection to a suspected cell detained by Syrian authorities in Daraa province, reiterating that it has no presence or security or military activity in Syria.

The denial followed an announcement by Syria’s Internal Security Forces on Tuesday that three people had been arrested in the Yarmouk Basin over an alleged Hezbollah-linked plot involving rocket launchers intended for attacks that authorities said sought to undermine stability.

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its commitment to Syria’s security and stability and called on Syrian authorities to investigate the background and parties behind attempts to implicate the group and fuel tensions between Lebanon and Syria.

The Lebanese group accused Israel of benefiting from such tensions, citing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria and alleging that it seeks to destabilize the region.