Hezbollah carries out barrages as Israeli strikes kill 10+ in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Wednesday launched a series of rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli settlements and military positions, as Israeli airstrikes across south Lebanon killed at least 10 people and wounded others.

In its largest attack, Hezbollah said it fired rocket barrages at multiple settlements, including Metula, Kfar Giladi, Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and other sites along the northern border. The group also targeted Israeli troop concentrations near Bint Jbeil and Khiam, and attempted to intercept an Israeli warplane over southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed five people in an early morning raid on Al-Ansariyeh and four members of the same family in Jbaa. A separate drone strike on a motorcycle in Al-Zahrani also killed one. Three people were wounded in an earlier strike near a school in Al-Abbasiyeh, while additional air raids targeted multiple southern Lebanese towns including Tyre district areas, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Jezzine, with no immediate reports of further casualties.

Shelling was also reported in areas around Bint Jbeil, according to local outlets, alongside Israeli demolitions of homes in border towns.

The Israeli military claimed that its air force struck more than 200 Hezbollah targets in the past 24 hours, including launch sites, fighters, and military infrastructure, as it continues to support ground operations in the south.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the total death toll since March 2 has reached 2,124, including women and children, with 6,921 wounded. On the Israeli side, operating under censorship, the military said 586 soldiers have been injured on the Lebanese front, while the Health Ministry reported 7,693 injuries nationwide since the start of the war.