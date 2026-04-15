EU Council chief: Hezbollah is threat to Lebanon

Shafaq News- Brussels

Hezbollah poses an “existential threat” to Lebanon, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, warning that restoring stability requires curbing the group’s military role and advancing talks with Israel.

In a statement, Costa endorsed ongoing Israel-Lebanon negotiations in Washington and called for sustained diplomacy to secure a broader ceasefire in the US-Iran war, linking Lebanon’s situation to escalating regional tensions.

He also urged restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran’s closure of the waterway and the US blockade of Iranian ports, warning that disruptions threaten global trade, energy flows, and supply chains.

Earlier, Costa warned that the US-imposed blockade on Iran could intensify tensions, while noting that a diplomatic framework remains possible.