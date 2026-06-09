Hezbollah: Beirut should rebuild Iran ties after it struck Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Tuesday described Iran’s missile strike on Israel as a defense of Lebanon, urging Lebanese authorities to repair ties with Tehran and rely on the “regional umbrella” emerging from the Islamabad-mediated US-Iran negotiations.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Iran’s attack reflected a “moral, political, and field commitment” to Lebanon after Israel resumed strikes on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) and continued violating the ceasefire.

Iran, the group added, is insisting that any agreement include a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts, especially Lebanon, as a prelude to an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the return of displaced people, reconstruction, and the release of prisoners. Lebanon could also use indirect negotiations with Israel, backed by “the resistance, public resilience, and internal understandings,” to secure the liberation of Lebanese territory.

On June 7, Iran launched missiles at Israel in response to the Dahiyeh attacks, before both sides halted fire following a call by US President Donald Trump. Despite Tehran’s warning that it would resume attacks on Israel with greater force if Israeli strikes continued, particularly in southern Lebanon, Israel kept striking the area. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the war against Hezbollah was “not over.”

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 8 killed 3,637 people and wounded 11,188 others.