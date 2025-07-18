Hamas vows readiness for prolonged fight

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Hamas announced that it will no longer agree to temporary truces with Israel if current negotiations fail to produce a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, accusing the Israeli government of intransigence.

Abo Ubaida, the Spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, said the group is prepared for a prolonged conflict if talks do not lead to an end to hostilities. “If no agreement is reached in the ongoing negotiations, the movement may not agree to any future truce.”

He warned that Hamas might not return to what he described as "partial deal formats" or proposals such as the release of ten Israeli hostages, emphasizing that the group is closely monitoring the talks and still hopes for a deal that would “end the war, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and provide relief to our people.”

The spokesperson added that Hamas had repeatedly offered, in recent months, a comprehensive exchange deal in which all Israeli hostages would be released at once. “Netanyahu and his ministers rejected our proposals,” he said, claiming that Israeli leaders were not serious about retrieving the captives, many of whom are soldiers.

The armed wing’s strategy, he added, now focuses on conducting “high-impact operations” and attempting to capture more Israeli soldiers.

Since Israel withdrew from ceasefire negotiations on March 18, the Gaza Ministry of Health says at least 7,500 people have been killed and 26,000 wounded.

Despite continued international pressure, prospects for a new ceasefire remain unclear. While an Israeli official recently claimed a permanent deal is possible—one that would require Hamas to disarm—figures like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to end talks altogether and “crush Hamas.”