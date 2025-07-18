Gaza toll soars: Tens of thousands dead, ceasefire still elusive

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza has left 88% of the territory destroyed and inflicted more than $62B in losses, according to a report released Friday by the Strip's Government Media Office.

According to the report, the human cost is “staggering,” with around 77,000 Palestinians either killed or missing since the war began—including 19,000 children. At least 60% of all casualties are women, children, or the elderly.

Some 2,613 families have been completely erased from the civil registry, while more than 16,000 women have been widowed and 44,000 children orphaned.

The report also documented damage to 38 hospitals, 96 healthcare centers, and the targeting of 144 ambulances. Housing infrastructure suffered massive losses, with 223,000 units destroyed entirely and another 134,000 rendered uninhabitable—leaving nearly 288,000 families without shelter.

Additionally, at least 156 schools and universities were destroyed and 382 others damaged. The war has killed more than 13,000 students, 800 teachers, and 173 academics and researchers.

Since Israel withdrew from ceasefire negotiations on March 18, the Gaza Ministry of Health says at least 7,500 people have been killed and 26,000 wounded.

Despite continued international pressure, prospects for a new ceasefire remain unclear. While an Israeli official recently claimed a permanent deal is possible—one that would require Hamas to disarm—figures like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to end talks altogether and “crush Hamas.”