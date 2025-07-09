Hamas to free 10 hostages, demands Israeli withdrawal

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to release 10 hostages as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, but warned that talks remain difficult due to “Israeli intransigence.”

In a statement, the group noted that core issues are still under negotiation, including the flow of humanitarian aid, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and international guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas official Taher Al-Nounou reiterated that the group remains flexible, adding that Hamas’s position remains unchanged: a complete Israeli withdrawal and a permanent end to the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir indicated, “We have achieved several significant results. We have severely damaged Hamas’s rule and its military capabilities. Conditions are now in place to move forward with an agreement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed earlier that there is “a good chance” of reaching a 60-day ceasefire and securing the release of about half of the hostages.

Netanyahu is considering extending his current visit to Washington through the weekend. According to the Israel PublicBroadcasting Corporation (KAN), a third meeting with US President Donald Trump is also being discussed, though no date has been confirmed.

Both previously met July 8 and 9, with their second meeting lasting about 90 minutes and focusing on the latest developments in Gaza.