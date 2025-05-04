Hamas revives executive force to “crush lawlessness”

Shafaq News/ Gaza’s Interior Ministry is reviving its Executive Force, mirroring the unit established in 2007 to quell chaos and reassert control, security sources told Safa News Agency on Sunday.

The new force, comprising 5,000 officers from various security and police branches, will operate under a unified command aimed at stabilizing the internal front and curbing a recent surge in lawlessness.

According to the sources, the force will launch immediate operations against what officials called criminal gangs and Israeli collaborators, accused of looting aid warehouses and attacking shops and private property.

The restructured unit has been granted sweeping powers to restore order, including the use of excessive force and live fire, even if it results in casualties among those deemed to be advancing Israeli interests in the enclave.