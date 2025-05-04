Hamas hands over rocket suspect to Lebanese Army

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hamas delivered a Palestinian suspect to the Lebanese Army for allegedly launching rockets at Israel in March.

The Lebanese Army stated that intelligence officers received the man, identified as M.G., at the entrance of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon after coordinating with Hamas and Lebanon’s General Security Directorate.

Military officials said M.G. took part in rocket attacks on March 22 and 28 that targeted Israeli territory from southern Lebanon.

The transfer followed a government decision and a recommendation by Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council, which warned Hamas and other factions against using Lebanese territory for operations that threaten national security. The council vowed to take “the toughest measures” to prevent violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

“The Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with General Security, received the Palestinian M.G. from Hamas. He is suspected of involvement in two rocket attacks,” the army said.

The Israeli-Lebanese conflict, which escalated into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024, began with Israeli military operations launched on October 8, 2023, in parallel with the war in Gaza. According to Lebanese authorities, the conflict has resulted in 4,115 deaths and 16,909 injuries—mostly among women and children—and displaced approximately 1.4 million people.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel was required to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18, 2025. However, the Israeli military has only completed a partial pullout and continues to occupy five strategic positions.

Israel has justified its continued presence by citing what it calls the Lebanese army’s failure to assume full security responsibilities along the Blue Line, the demarcation line between the two countries. Israel has reportedly breached the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon over 3,000 times since it went into effect in November 2024.