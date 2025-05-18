Hamas figure in ICU after Gaza airstrike

Shafaq News/ Zakaria Al-Sinwar sustained serious injuries but remains alive, a medical source told Erem News on Sunday.

According to the source, Al-Sinwar’s vital organs have resumed functioning, and he has been transferred to the intensive care unit at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Al-Sinwar was killed in an airstrike on Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, along with three of his sons.

Zakaria Al-Sinwar is a historian and former lecturer at the Islamic University of Gaza, an institution where many Hamas leaders emerged and several academics later took on leadership roles within the movement.

His brother Yahya Al-Sinwar, former head of Hamas’s political bureau, was killed by Israel in Rafah in October of last year. Their other brother, Mohammed Al-Sinwar, a top commander in Hamas’s military wing, was also targeted recently in a tunnel strike, though his fate remains unconfirmed.