Hamas ambush kills Israeli troops in southern Gaza

Shafaq News/ Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Sunday that its fighters carried out a “complex ambush operation” against Israeli forces in al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to the group’s statement, Israeli soldiers had taken shelter in a house when Hamas fighters planted and detonated powerful explosive devices, killing and injuring members of the unit. The explosion was followed by close-quarters combat using light weapons.

The statement noted that Israeli military helicopters were seen landing in the area to evacuate casualties, which it described as confirmation of significant losses.

The attack comes amid intensified Israeli operations in Rafah and Khan Younis. Airstrikes and ground assaults have escalated across the southern Gaza Strip in recent days.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and 289 wounded in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s death toll has climbed to more than 53,253, with over 111,000 injured. On the Israeli side, 1,706 people have been killed.