Hamas: Armed groups will join future Palestinian state if occupation ends

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas’s weapons, along with those of other factions, remain tied to the ongoing Israeli occupation and will be integrated into a future Palestinian state if one is established, senior official Khalil al-Hayya stressed on Monday.

In a statement, al-Hayya also highlighted ongoing national dialogue to ensure solutions that uphold Palestinians’ internationally recognized rights while maintaining ceasefire agreements.

The Hamas leader referenced diplomatic efforts, including meetings with US officials such as envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and earlier discussions with David Poller. He emphasized that Palestinians seek stability and the restoration of their rights “to live freely in a recognized Palestinian state without conflict with others.”

His statement comes amid a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, which includes provisions for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a prisoner exchange, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

However, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing remains a contentious issue, with Hamas accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating the ceasefire by refusing to reopen it. The crossing's closure reportedly hinders the movement of patients and civilians, blocks the entry of recovery equipment, and delays the arrival of forensic teams to identify bodies. Hamas has called on mediators to ensure full implementation of the truce and the reopening of the crossing.

Read more :The War that Never Ends: A century in Palestine