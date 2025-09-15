Gulf leaders call for urgent defense meeting after Israeli attack on Qatar

Shafaq News – Doha

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders on Monday directed the Joint Defense Council to convene an urgent meeting in Doha, preceded by a session of the Military Committee, to assess the defensive posture of member states and monitor sources of threat following the Israeli attack on Qatar.

Meeting on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in the Qatari capital, the leaders also instructed the Unified Military Command to take necessary executive measures to activate joint defense mechanisms and strengthen Gulf deterrence capabilities.

In a statement, the GCC Supreme Council condemned “in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression and blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar,” describing it as a “serious and unacceptable escalation” and a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The council stressed that the attack on Qatar constitutes “a direct threat to collective Gulf security and to regional peace and stability,” warning that Israel’s continued aggressive policies undermine peace efforts and existing agreements, with potentially dangerous repercussions for the region’s stability.

The statement further warned that Israel’s “criminal practices and flagrant violations of international law” could lead to severe consequences threatening both regional and international peace and security.

The GCC urged the UN Security Council, the international community, and influential states to assume their responsibilities by taking firm measures to stop these violations, calling the attack a “dangerous precedent” that must not pass without deterrent international sanctions.

The council reaffirmed adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, international treaties, good neighborliness, respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of disputes without the use or threat of force.