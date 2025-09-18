GCC Defense Council: New measures after Israeli attack on Doha
Shafaq News – Doha
On Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Joint Defense Council adopted a package of military measures under the bloc’s Joint Defense Agreement following Israeli airstrikes on Qatari territory.
According to a statement by the council, the ministers agreed to strengthen coordination at the military and intelligence levels, enhance integration of defense systems, and intensify information-sharing to confront threats collectively.
The Defense Council decided to accelerate work on a joint Gulf early-warning system against ballistic missiles, update common defense plans in coordination with the unified military command and the operations and training committee, and conduct joint drills among air and air-defense operations centers over the next three months, to be followed by a live aerial exercise.
The participants also condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.
بيان الدورة الاستثنائية لمجلس الدفاع المشترك. https://t.co/Ds9lCrPt5b@modgovae @BDF_Bahrain @modgovksa @MG_MOD_OMAN @MOD_Qatar @KuwaitArmyGHQ #مجلس_التعاون#مجلس_الدفاع_المشترك pic.twitter.com/tqck6ALljY— مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 18, 2025
The meeting followed an Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Qatar on September 15, which adopted 25 resolutions emphasizing collective solidarity and response to Israeli actions, including the strike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders.