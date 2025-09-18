GCC Defense Council: New measures after Israeli attack on Doha

GCC Defense Council: New measures after Israeli attack on Doha
2025-09-18T17:09:37+00:00

Shafaq News – Doha

On Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Joint Defense Council adopted a package of military measures under the bloc’s Joint Defense Agreement following Israeli airstrikes on Qatari territory.

According to a statement by the council, the ministers agreed to strengthen coordination at the military and intelligence levels, enhance integration of defense systems, and intensify information-sharing to confront threats collectively.

The Defense Council decided to accelerate work on a joint Gulf early-warning system against ballistic missiles, update common defense plans in coordination with the unified military command and the operations and training committee, and conduct joint drills among air and air-defense operations centers over the next three months, to be followed by a live aerial exercise.

The participants also condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The meeting followed an Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Qatar on September 15, which adopted 25 resolutions emphasizing collective solidarity and response to Israeli actions, including the strike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon