GCC Defense Council: New measures after Israeli attack on Doha

Shafaq News – Doha

On Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Joint Defense Council adopted a package of military measures under the bloc’s Joint Defense Agreement following Israeli airstrikes on Qatari territory.

According to a statement by the council, the ministers agreed to strengthen coordination at the military and intelligence levels, enhance integration of defense systems, and intensify information-sharing to confront threats collectively.

The Defense Council decided to accelerate work on a joint Gulf early-warning system against ballistic missiles, update common defense plans in coordination with the unified military command and the operations and training committee, and conduct joint drills among air and air-defense operations centers over the next three months, to be followed by a live aerial exercise.

The participants also condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The meeting followed an Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Qatar on September 15, which adopted 25 resolutions emphasizing collective solidarity and response to Israeli actions, including the strike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders.