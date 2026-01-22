Gaza’s spinal cord injuries risk children's permanent disability

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hundreds of children with spinal injuries in Gaza face permanent disability as the health system teeters on collapse and specialized rehabilitation programs remain absent, Shafaq News correspondent noted on Thursday.

At the physical rehabilitation ward of the Palestinian Red Crescent field hospital, severe cases reveal the toll of spinal injuries. Twelve-year-old Janan Abu Amra was shot by Israeli naval fire in Khan Yunis, sustaining a complete spinal cord injury that paralyzed her lower limbs and disrupted vital bodily functions.

Speaking to Shafaq News, her mother explained that the resources available in field hospitals are extremely limited and do not match the severity of the condition, adding that a medical referral from the World Health Organization (WHO) is pending while they wait for the border to open and a host country to accept her.

Another child affected is 10-year-old Mousa Mohammed Al-Shaer, who suffered a right-hand amputation and partial paralysis in a war-related injury. He received temporary rehabilitation before returning to his tent, threatening his ability to resume school and daily life due to a lack of medical equipment.

Dr. Mohammad Hubi, a neurologist, observed that "thousands of injuries from war shrapnel in Gaza have developed into severe spinal disorders," noting that the crisis is worsened by the destruction of roughly 85% of Gaza’s health system.

The Strip Health Ministry reported that since Israel’s war began in October 2023, 71,551 people have been killed and 171,372 wounded. Over 1,700 medical staff —including 42 physiotherapists— have died, and more than 10,000 children now live with severe disabilities.

Warning that these disorders can lead to complete or partial paralysis and loss of respiratory control, Dr. Hubi noted that the risks are further amplified by the denial of urgent surgeries for 90% of critical cases due to the blockade.

Read more: Gaza’s forgotten wounded: A society rebuilt on crutches