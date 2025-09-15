Gaza people trapped in “triangle of terror” as Israeli strikes kill 24

Shafaq News – Gaza (Updated on September 15 at 11:57 a.m.)

Gaza’s Health Ministry warned on Monday that it is “breathing its last” as Israeli airstrikes since dawn left more than 30 casualties across the enclave.

Hospitals reported 24 fatalities, including 16 in Gaza City, while ten others, mostly children, were injured in a strike in al-Rimal district, several of whom remain in critical condition. Medical staff at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that seven children—four stillborn and three premature infants in incubators—died due to malnutrition, siege conditions, and the lack of a proper medical environment.

Since October 7, 2023, the cumulative toll has reached 64,871 dead and 164,610 injured, including 2,494 people killed while trying to secure their livelihoods, along with 422 deaths from hunger and malnutrition, among them 145 children, according to the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry described Gaza’s population as trapped in a “triangle of terror—hunger, bombardment, and denial of treatment,” warning that medical teams can no longer operate with exhausted stocks of essential medicines and supplies, leaving thousands in critical condition. It appealed to the international community to take urgent steps to guarantee the entry of emergency medical aid.

The ministry also accused Israel of forcing civilians from Gaza Governorate into the overcrowded Al-Mawasi area, which it referred to as “concentration camps” lacking food, clean water, and health services. It added that diseases are spreading rapidly in the area, with displaced families facing direct targeting both inside the camps and while attempting to leave.

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that “no place is safe in Gaza,” reporting intensified strikes on Gaza City and the north that have driven families from their homes in fear and uncertainty.

The agency confirmed that ten of its facilities, including seven schools and two clinics used as shelters, had been hit in just four days, forcing the closure of its only health center north of Wadi Gaza and cutting water and sanitation services to half capacity.