Shafaq News- Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and several others, including children, were wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian media reported, as Gaza health authorities warned that a halt in fuel supplies threatens services at 13 non-governmental health facilities.

In Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike on a tent killed one Palestinian and wounded four others. Another Palestinian died from wounds sustained in an earlier strike on his home in Gaza City.

Other attacks on a tent sheltering displaced people and a residential apartment in Gaza City caused further injuries, while several Palestinians were seriously wounded in an attack in central Gaza.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,372 deaths and 4,659 injuries, along with 831 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,786 killed and 174,771 injured.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the affected facilities had been notified through the Health Cluster and the World Health Organization that fuel supplies would stop from Sept. 19, warning of a “humanitarian catastrophe” if critical services, including surgery, maternity care and treatment of the wounded, are disrupted. It urged international organizations and relevant authorities to intervene immediately and reverse the measure, saying patients could face “the risk of certain death.”