Gaza: Palestinian journalist killed as UN warns no place is safe

Palestinian journalist Inas Azmi Ramadan was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Monday, according to Palestinian media outlets, as international reporters remain barred from entering the enclave to cover the war independently.

The war has taken a heavy toll on Gaza’s media sector, with the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reporting the deaths of 252 journalists since October 7, 2023. It has also severely affected the medical community, where 1,411 health workers have been killed while performing their duties across the enclave.

Among the latest victims was Abed El Hameed Qaradaya, 43, a staff member with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), who succumbed to wounds from an Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah last week that also killed his colleague Omar Hayek. The organization described Qaradaya as its 15th employee killed in Gaza and the third in less than 20 days.

The Health Ministry in the enclave reported that 21 Palestinians were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 96 others sustained injuries. Rescue and civil-defense crews continue to face immense difficulty reaching victims trapped beneath debris or along damaged roads amid relentless bombardment, as the overall death toll climbed to 67,160, with 169,679 wounded.

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that Gaza—home to one million children—has no safe place. It noted that its teams have provided psychosocial support to more than half a million children who were “traumatized and witnessing what no child should witness,” while emphasizing that international journalists remain banned from entering Gaza, leaving local reporters to document the conflict at great personal risk.

“Palestinian journalists are being killed. See Gaza through their eyes.”

Human Rights Watch described the past two years as “a seemingly endless stream of atrocities against civilians,” accusing Israeli forces of erasing families, flattening neighborhoods, and using starvation “as a weapon of war.”

