Shafaq News- Idlib (Updated at 15:32)

An explosion at a temporary facility used to collect weapons and war debris near Sarmada in northern Idlib province on Wednesday killed 14 people and injured others, according to a toll released by Idlib Media Directorate.

The Defense Ministry’s Media and Communications Department told state-run SANA that the explosion injured several ministry employees.

In August, 2025, an explosion rocked western Idlib, Syria, leaving six people dead, including a child, and injuring eight others.

In July, 18 people were killed in two separate explosions, one at an ammunition depot belonging to the Turkistan Islamic Party in northern Idlib Province, and another at weapons depots in the towns of Kafriya and Foua in northern Idlib countryside.