Five killed in Israeli strikes across Southern Lebanon

Five killed in Israeli strikes across Southern Lebanon
2026-05-10T08:40:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel killed five people and wounded 13 others in the southern town of Bedyas, as cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Sunday.

According to Lebanese media, an Israeli drone struck a facility belonging to the Islamic Health Authority in Qallawiyah, injuring several paramedics. Other strikes targeted the southern towns of Bint Jbeil, Qlaileh, as well as the outskirts of Ramadiyeh. No casualties emerged there, though extensive material damage was observed.

Israeli drones were also spotted flying over Beirut and its suburbs. Lebanese authorities counted more than 8,500 Israeli strikes since March 2, which, according to Health Ministry figures, have killed 2,795 people and injured 8,586 others, including women and children.

In a post on X, the Israeli military disclosed that it had attacked more than 40 Hezbollah sites and killed a dozen of its fighters.

Hezbollah maintained that it responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm of drones targeting an Israeli military D9 bulldozer near Khallat Raj in the town of Deir Seryan, claiming a “direct hit.”

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