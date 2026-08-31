Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks killed at least five Palestinians and wounded several others in Gaza City on Monday, Palestinian media reported.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, killing three Palestinians and wounding others, while another strike on the entrance of a residential building killed two young men.

#فيديو| في مشاهد حزينة.. أهالي يودعون أبناءهم الشهداء الذين ارتقوا في قصف طيران الاحتلال مركبة على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/oKCNW7hXiV — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 31, 2026

Footage published by Palestinian media showed a woman rushing to check on her nephew, whom she believed had been wounded. After learning that he had been killed, she collapsed.

Israeli naval forces also opened fire on fishermen off Gaza City, wounding five, while an Israeli drone dropped three bombs in the eastern Al-Shujaiya neighborhood.

وداع مؤثر .. من وداع الشهيدين عمر السراج وعاصم أبو عبده، اللذين ارتقيا جراء قصف الاحتلال بنايةً سكنية قرب منتزه البلدية في مدينة #غزة pic.twitter.com/w9X4Rez2Ld — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 31, 2026

Meanwhile, families gathered outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza to demand information about relatives missing during the war. Among them was the mother of 13-year-old Akram Mohammed Abu Tayour, who has been missing for one year and one month, with conflicting information over whether he was detained or remains missing.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,320 deaths and 4,385 injuries, along with 815 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,456 killed and 174,496 injured.